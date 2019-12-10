Share:

Women Big Bash League is the only women cricket league held by Australian Cricket board, to make the women cricket more interesting and competitive. It is the third year of WBBL by which Australian women team is going on the top. It is a massive opportunity for girl’s cricketers to play with overseas players more to be friendly and exhibit themselves better.

On Sunday, I watched a match in WBBL I got surprised the way they played I couldn’t believe that. Sydney sixer both openers made a world record to contribute 199/0 (20) runs partnership, Alyssa Healy 106 not out and Ellyse Perry 87* put opponent down and won the match easily and tolly of Healy 199 runs in just 5 innings with average of 49.75 on the other side while Perry 279 runs average 139.39 which is quaint incredible averages.

I have never watched women cricket match because I thought that is not interesting and the players are not well talented but I was totally incorrected. As we all know that women plays a very great role for developing the each thing now as well as in Cricket. There are some narrow minded people who guessed that women couldn’t be well in sports specially cricket, Football, boxing and many more.

However, it is remembered that first T20 league is made by India (IPL) in 2007 now we can see the deference beaten the team of past and current team IPL took Indian cricket team to make the best team of the World now, like now Australia is doing. As it is now said by Pakistani women player said that we need a women Pakistan super league, now the t20 leagues become the sine of to be stronger. It is humbly requested to Pakistan cricket board to create a women T20 league for the Pakistani women players.

SOHAIL SHOIB,

Kech.