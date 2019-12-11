Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people participated in a Kashmir Solidarity Walk taken out by Sialkot district administration to express solidarity with oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir on World Human Rights Day.

The participants were carrying banners and placards besides hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. They also chanted anti-Indian aggression slogans.

They strongly criticized the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army and 128 days lock down in the Held Valley. They added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

They expressed complete solidarity with the depressed Kashmiri people against the mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army there in the Held Valley.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri people living in Sialkot district observed the World Human Rights Day as the Black Day to lodge their strong protest against the uncontrolled and mounting larger scale human rights violations by the Occupant Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an important meeting, the renowned Kashmiri Leader Dr Zahid Ghani Dar (Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement) said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent, as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, convener of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, added that the repressive tactics of Indian army have been immensely increased. India should stop bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He revealed that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein. Kashmir and Pakistan were like one soul in two hearts.