ISLAMABAD - The posting orders of three Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been issued here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, he said.

According to him, SP Abdul Wahab has been appointed as SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD-II) Operations.

He added Muhammad Usman Tipu was posted as SP DPD. Similarly, Hamza Amanullah has been given task of SP CTD-I (Admin), the spokesman added. He said all the newly appointed SPs have assumed their charge.