Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as five patients died of novel coronavirus in different hospitals of the city here on Thursday, informed district government spokesperson. Similarly, some 132 more coronavirus positive patients have been brought to hospitals from various parts of district for medical treatment, she said. According to her, the COVID-19 took five more lives in the city. She said the dead bodies of the deceased have been handed over to rescuers for burial as per SOPs of the government. She informed that a total of 132 new coronavirus patients were detected in the district who all have been brought to hospitals. “At present, Holy Family Hospital doctors are treating 30 coronavirus positive patents and 11 are admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital while two are under treatment in Hearts International Hospital,” she said. She added a total of 26 patients are under treatment in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. She said eight persons were admitted in Red Crescent Corona Hospital. She said one patient is under treatment in Begum Akhter Memorial Hospital.