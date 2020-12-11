Share:

SUKKUR - Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday directed the Taluka Municipal administrators to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability to the department. Memon said that revenue was essential for running any department and the municipal administration was providing facilities to the people such as a fire brigade, parks and other recreational facilities. He said that there was a need for coordination amongst all the departments to run the affairs in a more effective manner. The revenue-related departments were more important. That is why a mechanism should be devised to facilitate the people at large, he added.