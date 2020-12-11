Share:

The child of two immigrants from former British colonies, an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father, audacious Kamala Devi Harris is poised to become the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government, a member of the Democratic Party, will become vice president on January 20, 2021, alongside President-elect Joe Biden. She will be the United States’ first female vice president, and the first African American and first Asian American vice president. This milestone marks the extraordinary arc of a political career that has broken racial and gender barriers at nearly every turn. As a prosecutor, she rose to become the first Black female attorney general of California. When she was elected to the Senate in 2016, she became only the second Black woman in history to serve in the chamber.

Harris is multicultural amid knowledge of at least three very different regions of the world, all with different customs, practices, ethics and beliefs whereof. We can only imagine that stepping in and out of different cultural spaces has provided Harris with the ability to have what we call ‘perspective on perspective’—the ability to reflect on the fact that any given worldview is not privileged or unique. Harris probably has the skills and knowledge to be able to navigate multiple spaces comfortably, what psychologists call ‘identity flexibility.’ The territory comes with the potential for greater discrimination, but also benefits for emotional intelligence, cognitive flexibility and openness.” Her biracial roots and upbringing mean she embodies and appeals to many American identities thereupon. Those parts of the country which have seen rapid demographic change, enough change to alter a region’s politics, see an aspirational symbol in her.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist, had arrived in the U.S. from Tamil Nadu, India in 1958. Harris’s parents divorced when Kamala was just seven, so Harris credits her single mother for her upbringing. Nevertheless, Gopalan ensured Kamala and her sister Maya grew up well acquainted with both their African and Indian roots, which became formative to their American identity. Thus, here the questions are being raised about Harris that she will likely be a pro-Modi. However policymakers and legislatures of Indian ancestry in the Democratic Party—whether they be Muslims, Christians, Hindus, or Sikhs, have obeyed the party’s position of ridiculing Modi’s human rights violations in Kashmir and the infringement of minority rights in India. Besides, Harris is on the record for having said: “We’ve to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands.” In furtherance, Joe Biden himself has expressed disappointment over not just India’s revocation of Article 370 but also on the Citizenship Amendment, 2019 Act.

Aptly, at the present scenario, the role of the vice president has evolved into more of a managerial locus. Now, the vice president is usually seen as a vital part of a president’s administration and supervises over the Senate only on ritualistic occasions or when a tie-breaking vote may be needed. Yet, even though the nature of the job has changed, it is still greatly affected by the personality and skills of the individual incumbent thereof.

So, it is to be anticipated that Harris’ voice for truth, justice, decency, equality and freedom raised during her campaign must be seen in the real-world for the entire world during her incumbency.

Asfan Tariq

The writer is a civil servant at the Punjab Civil Secretariat. He can be reached asfantariq@gmail.com and tweets @asfantariq.