Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint operation in Arabian Sea on Friday seized huge cache of narcotics.

According to details, PN and ANF conducted joint operation at Jiwani, Balochistan during which 200 kg Ice, 99 kg Crystal worth Rs.1.8 billion and being smuggled to unknown destination was recovered.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan and promote maritime security in the region.