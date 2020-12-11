Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired meeting of Taskforce for Price Control on Thursday to review availability and prices of essential items. The Minister expressed displeasure over sale of sugar at higher rates in Lahore and different parts of the province.

He warned the administration of strict action if sale of sugar was not ensured on fixed rates. He directed proper monitoring of prices and availability of sugar and other essential items at controlled rate.

He directed to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

The meeting was told that 45,000 complaints have been lodged about price-hike at Qeemat App Punjab and more than 44,000 have been resolved. Cane Commissioner and officers of line departments attended the meeting while Commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.