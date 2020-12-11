Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Climate Change on Thursday said bears of Islamabad zoo are in ‘good’ condition and the ministry ‘wishes’ to keep them in Margallah Wildlife conservation centre.

In an official statement issued, the ministry also said that bears are in very good condition, but it will obey any decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Ministry of climate change in a statement said that bears of Islamabad Zoo are in a very good condition and the ministry wishes to send them to Ayub national park temporarily and bring them back to the Margallah Wildlife conservation centre.

It also said that bears will be released in recently announced Himalaya National Park in Pakistan’s north, which is habitat of the Himalayan brown bears of Islamabad Zoo.

“But ministry will obey any decision of the Honourable Islamabad Court decided by it,” said the statement.

The IHC after summoning the chairperson and secretary of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) granted one day to review its decision on keeping or exporting the bears.

The ministry had cancelled the export permit of Himalayan Brown bears to the sanctuary in Jordan despite the court had directed to relocate the bears from Islamabad zoo.