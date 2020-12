Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulifqar Bukhari said yesterday that international airlines had resumed flight operations for Pakistan. Syed Zulifqar Bukhari welcomed British airlines flight (Virgin Airlines) at Islamabad Airport. British High Commissioner to Pakistan was also present on this occasion. Virgin Airlines Flight reached Islamabad from Manchester last night.After British Airlines, second largest Airline of Britain is Virgin Airline which has resumed its routine flight operation for Pakistan. Zulifqar Bukhari said that with resumption of international airlines operation for Pakistan, trade and tourism activities will increase in Pakistan.