LAHORE - The Modi government has unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir and we stand united with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The innocent Kashmiris are victim of Indian state terrorism. India has murdered millions of innocent Kashmiris including women and children in the occupied Kashmir. The international community must support innocent Kashmiris against the Indian aggression. The minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan. This was stated by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference here at DGPR in connection with International Human Rights Day. Minister for Human Right, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Alam Augustine was also present on the occasion.

Dr Firdous said that the government believes in equal rights of all citizens and protect the rights of minorities on the patterns of Rayasat-e-Madina.

She said that the Royal Calibri Queen is spreading corona and playing with the lives of innocent people just for her political interests. The government is making strenuous efforts to stop the spread of corona and ensure strict implementation on SOPs, she added. She said that it is responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of rights of lives and properties of the people without any discrimination but some political jugglers want to destabilize the peace of the city for their nefarious designs.

She said that most of the parliamentarians from opposition benches want to protect themselves from suicidal narrative of Mariyum Safdar therefore, the Calibri Queen has now decided to make Lahore a place of battle. She said that the government is well aware of the evil designs of PDM. The Calibri Queen has prepared a “baton force” to create chaos and anarchy in the city, she further said.