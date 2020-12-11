Share:

Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started operation against illegal constructions in the city.

The constructions which are against the building by-laws are prime target of the Authority. The operation was initiated from F-series. More than 20 illegal constructions were demolished during the operation. CDA had sent notices to the owners of illegal buildings before conducting the operation, said the officials.

According to the detail, the operation of CDA against encroachments and all the illegal construction is underway in the city.

The department of BCS of CDA has started operation against all the buildings which were constructed either without permission of CDA or in violation of CDA by-laws.

Operation was conducted against shops, houses, and class three markets in sectors F-6, F-7, F-8, and F-11. More than 20 encroachments and illegal constructions were demolished during the operation.

Similarly, action was taken against four service stations and a guest house in sector G-9 for violating the building by-laws.

In sector I-12, PHA flats and site office were also sealed during the operation. Heavy machinery of the department of MPO was used in the operation, said the officials.