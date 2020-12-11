Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and paid tributes to the two martyred jawans. He extended sympathies to their heirs and said that martyred jawans are heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country. The CM said that unprovoked firing by the Indian Army was a highly condemnable act and the aggressive designs of the Indian Army were a serious threat to the regional peace. “India should not remain in any confusion as the Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to thwart any Indian aggression”, he said.

Usman Buzdar said India had crossed all limits of brutality in Occupied Kashmir and the international community should take notice of continued firing by the Indian Army.