Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said on Thursday that construction industry was priority sector of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which was the main source for economic prosperity, rehabilitation and creation of employment opportunities in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at the Convention Hall of the City District Government on the occasion of a consultative workshop on the draft by laws of Private Housing Scheme and Model Building 2020.

He said that construction industry was ensuring economic prosperity, resettlement and rapid development of the country and the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He maintained that construction industry was mainly enacting necessary legislation to regulate private housing schemes.

Akbar Ayub Khan said the Local Government (LG) Department had prepared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tehsil (Local Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation Rules 2020 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Building by Laws 2020).

He said that in order to improve this, the quality of these rules and regulations would be taken into consideration with the views and suggestions of the stakeholders related to the construction industry.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat and Director General City District Government Muhammad Shafiq also addressed the workshop and highlighted the salient features of these laws.