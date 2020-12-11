Share:

Pakistan has reported 50 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 432,327. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,653 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,047 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 191,246 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 125,897 in Punjab, 51,172 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,650 in Balochistan, 34,014 in Islamabad, 7,578 in Azad Kashmir and 4,770 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,284 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,109 in Sindh, 1,450 in KP, 173 in Balochistan, 353 in Islamabad, 186 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,948,742 coronavirus tests and 42,596 in the last 24 hours. 379,092 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,538 patients are in critical condition.