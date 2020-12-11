Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has once again received high bids from 15.3209 to 33.9499 per cent of Brent for the supply of LNG in January 2021, which is far higher than the price of the LNG supplied under long-term agreements with different supplies, it is learnt reliably here.

The country is likely to face gas shortage in January as out of six LNG cargoes tenders, bids have been received only for three cargoes and that’s too far higher than the long-term agreement signed during the previous government.

Delayed tendering resulted in half the cargoes not being bid on at any price. The tenders for the delivery of three cargoes from Jan 8 to Jan 18 2021 didn’t receive any bid, however eight bids were received for the three cargoes tenders to be delivered from Jan 20 to Feb 01, 2021. In the bids closed on Thursday for January 2021 delivery the highest bid was 33.9499 per cent of Brent while 15.3209 percent was the lowest bid, official source said. If no alternate arrangements were made the country is likely to face a deficit of 300 MMCFD in RLNG supply from Jan 8 to Jan 18, 2021, the source said.

The companies who have submitted their bids for the LNG supplies, during Jan 20 to Feb 01,2021, include Socar, Vitol, Trafigura and Energy Asia/ENOC official source told The Nation. For January 8 to Jan 11 2021, Jan 12 to Jan 14 and Jan 15 to 18 2021, not a single company has submitted any bid,

For Jan 20 to Jan 21, 2021 Qatar Petroleum has submitted bids of 17.3203 per cent of Brent, Jan 26 to Jan 27, 2021, 17.3207 of Brent, while for Jan 29 to Feb 1, 2021 it has submitted a bid of 15.3209 percent of Brent.

For Jan 20 to Jan 21, 2021 Trafigura has submitted bids of 27.2727 per cent of Brent while for Jan 29 to Feb 1, 2021 it has submitted a bid of 33.9499 percent of Brent.

For Jan 29 to Feb 1, 2021, Socar has submitted bids of 20.4832 per cent of Brent, Vitol 24.8888 per cent, Energy Asia/ENOC 24.4321 per cent of Brent.

Pakistan total re-gasification capacity is around 1.2 bcfd and beside supply from Qatar, Gunvor and ENI, LNG is also being purchased from the open market. Some of the naïve advisors of the present government were talking about the cancellation of agreement with Qatar but later the idea was shelved. Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) is a public sector company and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) which is 100 per cent owned by the Government of Pakistan (GOP). PLL imports LNG at LNG terminal located at Port Qasim and supplies re-gasified LNG (RLNG) into the network of gas utility companies.

It is worth to mention here that under a long-term agreement struck by the PML (N) government, Qatar is providing LNG to Pakistan at 13.37 per cent of Brent. Under the agreement Qatar is supplying 500 mmcfd to Pakistan doe 15 years. As par the agreement after 10 years, LNG price can be reviewed. Usually the prices are lower in long-term agreements than the spot market.