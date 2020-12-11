Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus second wave continues taking high toll on the nation as it claimed 56 more lives during the last 24 hours in the country.

As many as 3,138 more persons tested positive in the country during the same period. The government has been asking people to adopt the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to curtain spread of the killer virus. With 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s death toll jumped to 8,603 across the country, while 3,138 new infections took the toll to 429,280 on Thursday morning.

According to the latest figures displayed on National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Sindh with 189,687 Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. Till now 189,687 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 125,250 in Punjab, 50,762 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 17,604 in Balochistan, 33,695 in Islamabad, 7,517 in Azad Kashmir and 4,765 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nationwide tally of the fatalities suggests that out of 8,603, 3,265 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,099 in Sindh, 1,439 in KP, 171 in Balochistan, 348 in Islamabad, 183 in Azad Kashmir and 98 in GB. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Sindh have crossed 191,000. Sindh has reported 1,559 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours. Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively recorded 369 new Coronavirus cases and four fatalities. Islamabad reported 275 cases and 3 deaths, GB 4 cases, AJK 90 cases and 1 death. Pakistan has so far conducted 5,906,146 Coronavirus tests and 40,202 in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,575 patients are in critical condition in the country due to Covid illness.