ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey (PMMS) released on Thursday said that the country’s maternal mortality ratio is 186 deaths per 100,000 live births while 12 per cent of deaths among ever-married women between the ages of 15-49 in the past three years are due to maternal causes.

The results of the PMMS were officially released during a national dissemination event held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi said the Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey report provides vital data for monitoring and evaluating maternal health care programmes in Pakistan and also assesses Pakistan’s progress towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal mortality.

Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo, Executive Director, National Institute of Population Studies, informed that the PMMS is the first nationwide survey on maternal mortality in Pakistan. The survey report provides the government and its development partners with data for programme managers and policymakers to make evidence-based decisions to improve maternal health care nationwide.

The survey which was undertaken in the four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir asked households about deaths of married women between the ages of 15-49 years to determine maternal mortality. Maternal mortality includes deaths of ever-married women during pregnancy, delivery, and 42 days after delivery or the end of pregnancy, excluding deaths that were due to accidents or violence. According to the survey, the maternal mortality ratio is 186 deaths per 100,000 live births for the three-year period before the survey.

The federal and provincial governments aim to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Maternal deaths are divided into two categories. Direct maternal deaths refer to deaths resulting from obstetric complications during pregnancy, labour, or 42 days after delivery or the end of pregnancy. Indirect maternal deaths result from non-obstetric complications aggravated by pregnancy. The majority (96 per cent) of maternal deaths were direct maternal deaths, while four per cent of deaths were indirect maternal deaths. The most common causes of death include obstetric haemorrhage (41 per cent) and hypertensive disorders (29 per cent).

Antenatal care (ANC) and delivery care coverage in Pakistan are improving. Since 1991, more women are receiving antenatal care with a skilled provider, such as an obstetrician, specialist, doctor, nurse, midwife, lady health visitor, or community midwife. Over the past three decades, ANC coverage by a skilled provider has improved dramatically from 26 per cent in 1990-91 to 91 per cent in 2019. Delivery in health facilities has substantially increased during the same time period from 14 per cent in 1990-91 to 71 per cent in 2019. While this is a positive development, 29 per cent of live births are still delivered at home, putting mothers and babies at risk.

In their statements on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination emphasised the need for evidence based data for improving quality and accessibility of health services available in the country. Representatives of the United Nations Population Fund, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, US Aid, ICF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provided technical and financial support for the research study, reiterated support for maternal health initiatives in Pakistan.