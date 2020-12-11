Share:

Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the country suffers severely due to ghee and poultry crisis followed by flour, sugar and vegetable crisis.

Talking to businessmen here on Friday, he said that the prices of ghee and cooking oil are increasing for which steps should be taken including administrative action and abolishing import duty on palm oil so that masses facing unprecedented inflation can get some relief.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that increasing prices of ghee and cooking oil should not be taken lightly as it is a matter of food security of 220 million Pakistanis who are already bleeding white due to inflation.

Per capita consumption of cooking oil in Pakistan is already lower than the global average and its price in winter will add to the miseries of the masses, he added.

The business leader said the price of poultry products is also increasing across the country which should be countered by abolishing import duty on soybean and import of cheap maize.

Last year mafia blackmailed farmers by buying maize of 50 percent lower rates burdening them with heavy debt after which many of the planters opted for rice and other crops resulting in shortage of maize in the country which has resulted in poultry price hike while mafia is also at play, he added.

Mian Zahid said that middlemen and feed businesses made fortunes overnight by offering reduced prices for maize crops which was not noticed by authorities while farmers failed to recover the cost of sowing which is unfortunate.