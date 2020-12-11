Share:

The PTI government has evidently decided that there is no time to lose in bringing about legislation to curb the incidence of rape in the country. Similarly, these expand the definition of rape and incorporate within it the terms, transgender and gang rape and widen the scope of punishment to include chemical castration.

Moreover, a series of bone-chilling rape cases of late have left the public shaken and the government scrambling to appear proactive. There was, for example, the gang rape late one night in September of a woman in front of her children while they were stranded in their stalled car on the Lahore -Sialkot motorway. Besides, earlier this month, a mother and her minor daughter were raped over two days in Kashmore, Sindh, an incident particularly horrific in its details. Thus the expansion of the currently narrow definition of rape in terms of what acts constitute this crime and who can be defined as victims is an appropriate step. However, the proposal of chemical castration is problematic, and several rights advocates also contend that castration of rapists is based on a misunderstanding of the crime of rape, which is about power, not sexual gratification. Further, Pakistan is increasingly drifting away from its claim upon partially lifting the moratorium on capital punishment in December 2014 that it would apply it only to those convicted of terrorism. Hence, the proposed legal changes should go through the normal democratic procedure of being tabled in parliament, debated and then enacted as law.

NAJEEB SWALI,

Karachi.