Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday has taken oath as federal minister for a period of six months.

According to details, President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the other hand, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan are also likely to be appointed as federal ministers.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan following Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling that non-elected advisors, special assistants to PM cannot be part of or chair cabinet committees.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to award Senate tickets to them for the elections of upper house of the Parliament in 2021 so they could continue holding their positions after becoming the senators.