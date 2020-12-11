Share:

ISLAMABAD - SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded the moment it hit the ground following its first high-altitude flight — leaving nothing behind but debris and cloud of smoke.CEO Elon Musk had said it was unlikely that Starship serial number 8 (SN8) would land safely — and the billionaire was quite correct. The giant rocket took off from the firm’s Boca Chica, Texas testing facility at 5:45pm ET, igniting its Raptor engines and soaring into the sky to successfully hit its goal of reaching an elevation of 7.8 miles (41,000 feet).

The prototype spacecraft’s ascent lasted for around six minutes before the engines shutdown and SN8 began its journey back down to the launch pad. The world sat on the edge of their seats as the rocket neared the ground — wondering whether Mr. Musk’s prediction of a bumpy landing would prove to be correct. When Starship finally touched down, it ignited in flames — and, once the fire and smoke had cleared, all that was left was a pile of debris topped by what remained of the craft’s nose cone. Although Mr Musk has not revealed the cost of building a single Starship, SpaceX says its Falcon 9 rocket comes to $54 million, while the Starship is said to cost ‘roughly four times as much to build’.