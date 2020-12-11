Share:

SAPM National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf has said that India had made violations of the international laws by manipulating as it used the names of the UN and EU to defame Pakistan.

"Pakistan will pursue a proactive policy against India's propaganda and we will convey our narrative and stance to every possible forum," he said. "Our paradigm is based on economic security and peace while India is pursuing the agenda to hinder Pakistan's development."

Speaking regarding the transgressions and evil designs of India, he said that the enemy Pakistan is dealing with is not just a country but it has turned into a mafia.