EU leaders on Friday agreed on cutting their greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, the EU Council head announced.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," Council President Charles Michel tweeted on the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen also took to Twitter to welcome the agreement.

"Great way to celebrate the first anniversary of our #EUGreenDeal! EUCO has endorsed our ambitious proposal for a new EU climate target," she wrote.

She added that the new agreement put the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

The leaders of the European member states gathered in Brussels to discuss several issues including the EU budget, COVID-19 measures, and climate change, as well as relations with Turkey and the US.

The leaders on Thursday also agreed on a €1.8 trillion ($2.18 trillion) long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery package.