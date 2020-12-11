Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday urged India to shun propaganda against Pakistan after New Delhi was exposed in its latest report by the EU DisinfoLab, an independent Non-Governmental Organisation.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri strongly condemned India’s reprehensible tactics against Pakistan. He said according to the EU Group’s latest report, there was a vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests and involved in amplifying malicious content against Pakistan. “India is not only spreading disinformation but also abusing international institutions in its desire to malign Pakistan,” he said.

The EU DisinfoLab has recently issued its latest report titled ‘Indian Chronicles – Subsequent Investigation: Deep Dive into a 15-Year Operation Targeting the EU and UN to Serve Indian Interests’.

The report is a follow-up of the DisinfoLab’s 2019 Report titled, ‘Influencing Policymakers with Fake Media Outlets (An Investigation into a pro-Indian influence network)’.

The spokesperson mentioned that the Report had previously uncovered the Indian propaganda body carrying out anti-Pakistan activities and cyber warfare against Pakistan led by Srivastava group of India and propagated by an Indian news agency, since 2005.

Chaudhri said such Indian ploys of spreading misinformation were doomed to fail. He said by spreading falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can divert the attention of the international community from its horrendous human rights record.

The spokesperson said instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, “India is advised to put its own house in order and take care of its own issues of poverty, grave human rights violations, exploitation of minority rights and rising radicalism.”

He said the world should take notice of the Indian disinformation campaign and Pakistan will raise this issue at every level.

PM urges world to take notice of rogue Indian regime

Chaudhri said Pakistan had already put forth irrefutable evidence extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said publication of the recent report by the EU group only substantiated Pakistan’s position in front of the international community.

To a question about the recent threats from New Delhi, the spokesperson said Pakistan had consistently been apprising the world about the possibility of India resorting to false flag operation against Pakistan. He said we forewarn the world community yet again.

“Our armed forces are fully vigilant and ready to respond to any misadventure or miscalculation by India,” he added.

Chaudhri said with regards to recent developments in the Gulf region, Pakistan welcomed the progress towards resolution of the rift in the Gulf region and appreciates Kuwait’s sincere efforts for helping in promoting reconciliation among the countries in the dispute.

He hoped that enhanced confidence and understanding amongst these countries will foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the arrests of Muslim youth in India under the newly promulgated discriminatory and inhuman law, which penalizes members of the religious minorities to marry as per their own free will.

“This law is further manifestation of the mindset of Hindu supremacist RSS-BJP regime, which takes pride in degrading and humiliating minorities, particularly Muslims in India,” he said.

Chaudhri said Pakistan called upon the international community to take note of such steps by the RSS-BJP regime, which were fuelled by its hatred of the minority communities.

He said rather than giving in to the fantasy-driven ‘Love Jihad’ allegations of its fanatic cadres, the current regime should ensure protection of fundamental human rights of all of its citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan, being a founding member of SAARC, attached great importance to the Organization’s success and reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives and purposes of its charter.

He said the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the “Promotion of inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue” was part of Pakistan’s global efforts to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance, respect for each other’s religions and values, and peaceful co-existence.

He mentioned that the resolution welcomed the “Kartarpur” initiative by Pakistan, referring to it as a “landmark initiative for inter-religious and intercultural cooperation for peace”.

With regard to the recent developments in the Gulf region, he said Pakistan welcomed the progress towards resolution of the rift in the Gulf region and appreciates Kuwait’s sincere efforts for helping in promoting reconciliation among the countries in the dispute.

He said Pakistan hoped that enhanced confidence and understanding among these countries would foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.

About the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Kashmiris were continuously subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions for 493 days, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said in brazen manifestation of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces yesterday martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of IIOJK.

“It is documented that 95,728 innocent Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed by the Indian occupation forces in fake “encounters” and staged “cordon-and-search” operations since January 1989,” he said.

Around 7,155 of these innocent Kashmiris have been killed during illegal custody, he said, adding that during the same period, 161,163 civilians were arrested, 110,376 houses and structures destroyed, and 11,231 women were molested by the Indian occupation troops, he said.

“The killing of innocent Kashmiris is a part of the Hindutva agenda of the RSS-BJP combine, which is attempting to target defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence,” he said.

The spokesperson said scared of the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination – a right enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, the BJP government was desperately trying to malign the indigenous Kashmiri freedom movement.

He said having failed to subjugate the Kashmiri people, the Indian deep state has now started paddling “fake news”, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to IIOJK.

“The completely baseless allegations and fabrications of so-called “foreign fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation,” he said.

The spokesperson called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

“The world community must work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to take notice of rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system.

In a tweet, he said the revelations by European Union group DisinfoEU on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan’s position & exposes its detractors.

He said Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of international community to India’s subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region. He said it is exporting and funding extremism through structures of fake news organizations and think tanks. The Prime Minster further said that the government has recently provided dossier to UN of India’s state terrorism in Pakistan.