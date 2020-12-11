Share:

After foundation and establishment of PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK) at Karachi, the first batch of Aero Apprentices

passed out here on Friday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the Chief Guest at the occasion. A total of 1474 Aero Apprentices including trainees from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their technical training from PAAK.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said that the event was a significant milestone towards achievement of new training paradigm under PAF's Next Generation Training Program. He further added that being first of its class institution in the region PAAK aims not only to produce proficient technicians but also develop "Thinking Airmen", capable to work in a technology-intensive environment.

He urged upon the graduating trainees to live up to the glorious tradition of Pakistan Air Force which is venerated as a combat-efficient, hard-hitting force. He also hoped that the Academy would emerge as one of the world's renowned training institutions and the first of its class in the region.

Referring to the regional situation, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that on internal and external security fronts, the PAF along with sister services is ever ready to thwart any threat to the country. Referring to the atrocities in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, the Air Chief assured Kashmiri brothers and sisters of our unflinching commitment and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support in their freedom struggle.

The Air Chief also awarded trophies to high achievers. Air Officer Commanding Trophy for Best in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Hussain Ali. Trophy for best foreign trainee was awarded to LAC MD Golam Rabani of Bangladesh Air Force. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Overall Best Performance was awarded to Aircraftman Sikandar Iqbal.