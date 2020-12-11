Share:

The social protection system refers to designing and implementing targeted social and economic policies aimed at reducing poverty and income inequality by providing relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. Social protection aims to enhance the capacity of the poor and vulnerable people to manage economic and social risks, such as unemployment, exclusion, sickness, disability and old age.

According to World Bank’s recent estimates, 10 percent of the world’s population or 734 million live on less than $1.90 a day. In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, the World Bank has estimated that 40 to 60 million additional people will also fall into extreme poverty during 2020 compared to 2019 depending on assumptions on the magnitude of the economic shocks. Under the pandemic, which has hit the world in its second wave more grievously, the global situation of poverty is likely to worsen further due to job loss, rising prices, disruptions in supply chains, loss of remittances, education and health services etc.

In Pakistan, owing to the incumbent federal government’s welfare orientation and commitment towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), social protection has gained high priority and the government is determined to formulate and implement all-inclusive social protection policies that have a transparent and manageable targeting system. In the post devolution scenario, both federal and provincial governments are jointly working towards the achievement of optimal social protection and minimum social exclusion.

Providing food to the poor, needy and destitute people is a great virtue. And to provide shelter besides food is an even greater virtue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s quite appreciable and welcome initiative to set up Shelter Homes (Panah Gahs) for providing essential basic facilities to low-income labourers, workers is a positive step forward towards the establishment of the state of Medina, a model of perfection where protection of the rights of the vulnerable segments of the society is the primary responsibility and obligation of the government.

For the first time in the history of the country, a democratically elected government is taking measures for its people to the maximum extent possible.

According to information gathered from different official sources, there are about 20 million people living without houses across the country and a majority of them are living in big cities.

Through its flagship initiative of Shelter Homes (Panah Gahs), the federal government plans to provide roofs to as many people as possible ensuring food and shelter to them at the cost of the federal or provincial governments.

According to the latest data, more than 150000 poor, needy and destitute people have so far benefitted from the Panah Gahs. From September to the end of November 2020, more than 17000 persons were provided shelter, 130000 served meals in the Shelter Homes (Panah Gahs), which reflects the philosophy of the Prime Minister on affection and care towards the underprivileged and vulnerable population of the country.

It is also appreciable and good to note that Pakistan Baitul Maal has been tasked to remodel, rehabilitate the existing Shelter Homes and also establish new ones for providing temporary/overnight stay with two-time meals to the needy individuals seeking bed and breakfast while in pursuit of exploring the employment opportunities.

In the first phase, the official sources have informed, the existing and new shelter homes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are being renovated.

Pakistan Baitul Maal has also finalised a plan to set up 26 new shelter homes including five each in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces and eight each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces by January 31, 2021, which is indeed appreciable. It should be ensured that these new homes are in place as scheduled to accommodate more and more poor, needy and destitute people.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is a Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad. He can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com.