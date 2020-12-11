Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Maroof Afzal died yesterday due to coronavirus. According to reports, he was under treatment for the last few days after he was tested positive of COVID-19. Maroof Afzal was appointed Chairman FPSC on November 13, but could not take the oath due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deceased had retired from Pakistan Administrative Service in grade 22 and had served on key positions including Secretary Establishment, Secretary Cabinet and Chairman CDA.