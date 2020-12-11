Share:

ISLAMABAD - They won an Oscar together as producers of the 2012 drama Argo. And recently, it is reported that Ben Affleck and George Clooney are teaming up again for the Amazon Studios movie The Tender Bar. This time around, Clooney will be in the director’s chair with Affleck in the lead role on the coming-of-age story set on New York’s Long Island. The Tender Bar is based on the memoir by journalist and novelist J.R. Moehringer. It tells the story of a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Amazon will no doubt have high hopes for the collaboration between the two A-listers. In addition to Oscar glory, their movie Argo earned a string of awards including Golden Globes. The drama, which Affleck directed as well as starred in, was based on the true story of CIA operative Tony Mendez who orchestrated the escape of six Americans from Iran during the hostage crisis in 1979. It’s been a busy time for Affleck this year as he wrapped up filming on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Adam Driver as well as recently completing reshoots for the Adrian Lyne thriller Deep Water with Ana de Armas.