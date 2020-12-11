Share:

The government has decided to formulate a strategy on various issues including dialogue with the opposition, according to the sources.

In this regard, the Prime Minister has summoned Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to Islamabad. Government team is trying to bring the opposition to the negotiating table so that PDM’s rally in Lahore, scheduled for December 13, can be called off in view of the worsening coronavirus situation.

In the meeting with the PM, Chaudhry Sarwar will present important suggestions in the context of the political situation. It is said that the Governor enjoys a certain clout amongst opposition circles. He has given positive results in negotiating with political opponents in the past as well.

On the other hand, it has also been revealed that a few government ministers have made contact with the opposition leadership. Confirming the contacts, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that three ministers have contacted a few members of the opposition but he himself was not involved.