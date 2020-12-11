Share:

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations (UN)Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for human rights to be put “front and centre” of coronavirus response and recovery globally in order to achieve a better future for people everywhere. The UN chief made the call in his message for Human Rights Day, which is observed on Dec. 10. “People and their rights must be front and centre of response and recovery. We need universal, rights-based frameworks like health coverage for all, to beat this pandemic and protect us for the future”, he said. The pandemic has reinforced two fundamental truths about human rights, the Secretary-General said, starting with the observation that violations harm us all.