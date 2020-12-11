Share:

KARACHI - IGI Life Vitality has announced its partnership with Galle Gladiators as the Active Lifestyle Partner in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The tournament began on 26th November which includes a total of 23 matches that are being played by 5 teams, namely Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers. It is being beamed live on PTV Sports, another sports channel and YouTube. The final is slated for 16th December 2020.

Some of the prominent names playing for Galle Gladiators include Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Azam Khan, Chadwick Walton and Gunathilaka. The team is mentored by the swing sultan Wasim Akram while the coach is Moin Khan. It is important to mention here that Galle Gladiators is the Sri Lankan version of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, owned by Omar Associates’ owner Nadeem Omar.

Speaking to press, the Head of Marketing at IGI Life Vitality, Jahangir Nazar opined that his company has recently taken the step to enter into cricket – a sport loved by millions. Also since this is a healthy sporting activity, cricket connects with the brand as it encourages people to take daily steps and maintain an average heart rate through the Vitality app, which an individual subscribes to upon purchase of an IGI Life Vitality policy.

The motto of IGI Life Vitality is Rewarding Life, Every Day and they inculcate the message of Getting Healthy, Staying Active and Getting Rewarded along the way.