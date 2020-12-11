Share:

In a critical letter to the PM late last this week, Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) voiced the concerns of major technology companies regarding the new social media rules, titled Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules 2020, implemented in the country. Given the fact that they are some of the biggest stakeholders in the matter, their demand for greater inclusion in the decision-making process is justified. It is imperative that the government accommodates their needs because otherwise, they may threaten to suspend all operations in Pakistan.

According to AIC, PTA agreed to provide a draft copy of the rules in a bilateral meeting. However, the amendments were passed without any consultation, thereby inviting doubt over how credible the process has been. The giant firms like Facebook and Google have asserted that the lack of transparency has created a trust deficit between them and the authorities. Furthermore, they pointed out that the rules passed are legally questionable because they are not suited for global internet platforms and rob users of rights to expression and privacy—going beyond the ambit of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act of 2016 (PECA).

This lack of inclusivity in policymaking goes against the essence of democracy, a form of governance that demands for all voices to be represented, and must be corrected by the government. It is vital to understand that such rules not only affect the end user but also the diverse internet and social media platforms available. Thus, it is criminal to neglect the relevance of these companies.

Fortunately, it is well within the power of the government to make this right, so long as they act urgently. They can choose to engage with the AIC now and amend the rules in a way that facilitates their needs as well. This will prevent them from boycotting the country and suspending their services indefinitely—an act that will surely take Pakistan decades back in the field of technology.