When weak and authoritarian leaders cannot control the domestic matters of their state, they look to escalating foreign disputes and creating a foreign “enemy” as a way of distraction. In the case of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whether it be to gain last-minute electoral support with a poor economy, or to divert the attention of his people from the fact that his government could not control the coronavirus pandemic in the country, that distraction has always been in the form of escalating tensions with Pakistan.

It should thus not be a surprise that with above 100,000 deaths due to the pandemic, and the farmer’s protest snowballing out of control, the Indian government is again hoping to deflect from its failure on domestic issues by aggravating relations with Pakistan. According to sources, the Indian government has planned to hatch a Pulwama-type false flag operation so that it could increase tensions at the Working Boundary and LoC in order to divert attention from its internal politics.

Although Pakistan emerged better off than India in the Pulwama aftermath, these tensions have not been good for the overall peace of the region. With the wisdom of experience now, it is better to be prepared already. Pakistan needs to step up the diplomatic efforts—make it clear that India is instigating terrorism in the region and how it is exploiting violence in its own territory for its benefit. This is the time to strengthen our alliances in the region, especially with those who have experience with India’s theatrics. The Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”, for example, is a good show of Pakistan and China’s cooperation in strategic matters which Pakistan requires in case India launches another futile attack.