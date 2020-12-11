Share:

The government is already reaping the fruits of implementing the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). After the system came into effect in 2018, legal mobile phone imports have increased by more than 90 percent. In 2020 the mobile imports have seen an increase of 63 percent since last year. The increase in imports shows that the registration mechanism has brought a significant portion of the black market to the mainstream, which is a positive development.

Moreover, the government’s strictness to contain cellular devices’ smuggling is an excellent incentive for investors to set up manufacturing units for local mobile devices. According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the launching of DIRBS has been a catalyst for establishing 29 local smartphone assembly lines. The most notable development in this regard was Samsung’s interest in setting up an assembly plant in Pakistan. According to a tweet of Hammad Azhar, the Minister for Industries and Productions, in late August, the development came after the government implemented DIRBS and launched the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

Nevertheless, there is a flip side to the 63 percent increase as well. The jump in imports also tells points towards another possibility; that local products are not doing enough to reduce the import bills that the government was expecting after bringing in the mobile policy. There are two possible explanations for the local manufacturers’ failure. One, they are not manufacturing high-quality phones. Second, the government’s withdrawal of exemption from regulatory duty on cell phone manufacturing in the 2020-21 federal budget has discouraged many manufacturers from entering the market.

Indeed, DIRBS and mobile policy can encourage the local production of cellular devices. However, the whimsical decisions to take back incentives are the main hurdles attracting the local and international investors to set up their assembly lines in Pakistan. Suffice to say that a significant reason behind the slow growth in domestic mobile phone manufacturing is still our inability to offer a lucrative manufacturing policy.