Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday agreed to supply electricity to industries under wheeling charges phase-II programme.

The agreement was reached in a meeting of SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour with Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan.

The meeting was also attended by the SCCI Vice President Mansoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair, PEDO officials and members of the business community.

The PEDO officials apprised the participants about the supply of electricity to industries on cheaper rates under the wheeling charge Phase-II project. They said that provision of electricity on wheeling charges to industries would boost industrialisation and create new employment opportunities, as well as stabilize the local economy.

On the occasion SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour praised the provincial government for provision of electricity on wheeling charge from Pehur Hydro Power (18 MW) Project, which would definitely accelerate industrialisation in the province and new avenues for investors to make investments that would create employment opportunities for local people. He said the promotion of industrialisation was amongst the top priorities of the chamber.

The KP Chief Minister’s Advisor Himayatullah Khan said that the government was taking practical steps to facilitate the business community as well as give boost to industrialisation in the province. He said that provision of electricity to industries on wheeling charges was a step in this regard and reflected that the government was serious to attract investment and facilitate business community.

He said that after successful execution of wheeling charges project Phase-I, the government would soon launch Phase-II that would ensure supply of electricity at cheaper rates to more industries in the province.