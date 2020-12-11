Share:

KARACHI - Famous Italian chef Marco Saracino conducted a culinary training workshop at Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi yesterday. The event was part of Italian Cuisine Week being celebrated in Karachi from 9th to 16th December. The “Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” is the annual thematic review dedicated to the promotion of quality Italian cuisine and food products, promoted by our network of embassies, consulates.

This year’s edition restarts from the roots of our tradition, capturing the bicentenary of the birth of Pellegrino Artusi, father of Italian home cooking, to propose a focus on the essential relationship that binds the Italian gastronomic heritage to its territories of origin. Marco Saracino runs VICOLO, an Italian restaurant located at Dubai Design District, Dubai. Marco has been with Nakheel Hospitality and Leisure Group since 2018, and has successfully led the kitchens of five restaurants across the city including Il Faro, Trattoria, Asian Kitchen, Piazza Pizza and La Cucina with the group, with traditional cooking styles and simple authentic ingredients as he showcases the best of Italy.

The culinary workshop ‘ Handmade Pasta and Italian Artisinal Desserts’ has been organized as part of the celebrations of Italian Cuisine Week in Karachi to promote Italian gastronomic traditions and train the professionals from the HORECA sector to learn the basic methods and techniques of creating delectable recipes and decadent desserts using Italian ingredients.

The aim of the workshop was to promote Italian ingredients used in the horeca sector and to create awareness about quality products that enhances the taste and presentation of the recipes created by chefs.

Marco Saracino, the Italian chef, created simple recipes during the workshop which included the Italian staple recipes of Gnocchi and fresh pasta followed by Italian Truffles and Tort ail Tronco al Cioccolato, chocolate cake. The culinary workshop was followed by a tasting session for the audience to tantalize their taste buds and experience Italian gastronomy at their best.