Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jessica Simpson has announced she is teaming up with Amazon Studios to create a scripted series chronicling her life in her mid-twenties. The series will follow a fictionalized version of Jessica ‘coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce, on the journey to discovering herself,’ according to a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. The series is just one of several projects Simpson, 40, will be bringing to life through Amazon, including an unscripted docuseries based on her new memoir, Open Book. Jessica shared the big news on Instagram, where she posted a gleeful snap of herself posing beside a brightly-lit Amazon sign by a rolling hillside.

‘I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays where I will share my soul and perspective while holding your heart close to mine,’ she announced.