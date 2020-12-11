Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to take concrete measures to discourage the use of narcotics in order to protect youth from drugs addiction.

Presiding over a meeting of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to review the progress and other reforms initiatives undertaken by the department, he directed the quarters concerned for early vetting of rules drafted under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Bill 2019.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise Ghazan Jamal, Secretary Excise Islam Zeb, Director General Excise Fayyaz Ali Shah and others also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress so far made by the department. However, he directed the authorities concerned to adopt realistic timelines for the implementation of reforms initiatives being undertaken by the department.

Mahmood Khan said that use of narcotics could be reduced up to considerable extent by controlling narcotics production industries and its supply. He also directed the authorities to take steps for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Earlier, during briefing, it was told that during last fiscal year a total of Rs2917.144 million taxes had been collected while during last five months of current financial year a total of Rs1335.56 million had been collected.

Similarly, during last two years the excise department seized 2288kg hashish, 272.50kg heroin, 318.30kg opium, 9.48kg ice and 24497.50 litres alcohol besides arresting 355 accused.

Moreover, a huge quantity of narcotics including hashish, opium and ice had been seized since July this year and 89 vehicles had been confiscated so far.

Briefing about the reforms initiatives of the department, it was informed that GIS based survey was underway in Peshawar and would be completed by the end of this month. It was informed that GIS System in Peshawar was expected to be launched formally at the end of February 2021.

Similarly, work on GIS based survey in Abbottabad and Nowshera was started in October 2020 whereas PC-1 for Kohat and Bannu had also been approved. Further, it was informed a project for GIS based survey in district Mardan had been re-advertised and technical evaluation was in process.

The meeting was told that under the new GIS system multiple online facilities would be provided to citizens including E-payments of property tax, online challan, self assessment calculator both in English and Urdu version and online verification of challan etc.

It was informed that besides the facility of payment through banks, multiple other options, including Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, U-Paisa, ATM, credit/debit card etc, would be provided to facilitate the people.

The meeting was also briefed about the various important features of digital app prepared for online payments of property tax.

The authorities told that work was in process to introduce universal number for the registration of motor vehicles throughout the province.

adding that five narcotics police stations had also been established so far whereas under the Tax Facilitation Finance Act 2020, significant rebate had been given to tax-payers in the various provincial taxes.