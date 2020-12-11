Share:

Lakki marwat - Jamat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Thursday accused the federal government of depriving Pakhtuns from their due rights and net hydel profit.

He also alleged that the government had delayed the National Finance Commission to usurp the financial rights of the provinces.

Addressing a protest rally in front of the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai, Senator Mushtaq claimed that the net hydel power profit was the constitutional right of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the PTI government was not serious to provide it to the province. He criticised the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for not effectively taking the issue with his party government in the centre.

He said that JI had launched the movement to ensure provision of their due rights to the people of the southern region. “The southern districts have been neglected in uplift plans though these areas are rich in all kinds of resources. The local lawmakers have also focused on increasing their wealth and political dynasties instead of paying heed to bring sustainable development to the region,” he added.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said, “The scarcity of potable water in these areas can be judged from the fact that women fetch water from distant localities to meet domestic needs.” He urged the government to include southern districts in the CPEC project and set up industrial zones there to overcome unemployment and poverty in the most deprived and neglected areas of the province.