LAHORE - Lahore United Club beat Ghari Shahu Gymkhana by 58 runs in the league match of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Lahore United Club scored 250/6 in 35 overs with man-of-the-match Ahmad Sultan hammering 101 and M Mateen 52. Ghari Shahu Gym, in reply, could score 192/9 in 35 overs. Alyan Ahmad grabbed 3/21.