HAMILTON - Tom Latham, who has captained New Zealand in one Test previously, will take the reins for the Wellington match against West Indies as Kane Williamson heads home for the birth of his child. New Zealand’s hunt for crucial ICC World Test Championship points will proceed under the leadership of Latham, who made his captaincy debut earlier this year in the Sydney Test against Australia. The hosts, ranked No.2 in the world, won the first game in Hamilton convincingly and will be confident of putting on another strong show against West Indies, who are placed eighth in the ICC Test Team Rankings, in the second Test starting Friday. Importantly, a win will see New Zealand edge past England in the World Test Championship points table and boost their chances of making the inuaugural final of the event. Williamson, who was his team’s top run-scorer in the first Test of the series with a career-best 251, will head home to Tauraunga for the birth of his first child.