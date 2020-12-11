Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz led a rally from Gajjumatta to Data Darbar on Thursday as part of mobilisation drive ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) power show at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Jati Umra in the afternoon. She led a caravan of dozens of vehicles from Gajjumatta to Data Darbar and addressed charged workers at different points where reception camps were set up. Workers showered rose petals on vehicle of Maryam Nawaz on arrival at reception camps. Currency notes were also showered, though fake in most of the cases. Party flags carrying picture of PML-N election symbol, portraits of Nawaz Sharif and other leaders and banners inscribed with welcoming slogans were displayed at different points of the rally. Workers continued raising slogans against the present regime and in favour of PML-N leadership.

At different points, Maryam came out of the vehicle and climbed to the makeshift stage, waving and responding back to the party workers and supporters. She delivered short speeches at different points.

Huge number of party workers reached Data Darbar hours before arrival of Maryam Nawaz. Addressing workers at different points, Maryam chided Prime Minuster Imran Khan for his NRO statements, saying the opposition would not give him any NRO.

Says opposition will not give NRO to PM Imran Khan

“There is a person whose name is Imran Khan. He is talking about not giving NRO for the last two-and-a-half years. Now that person is begging the PML-N and the PDM for an NRO. Nawaz Sharif will not give NRO to Imran Khan,” she said.

Despite claims of not giving NRO, all are now looking towards only one person whose name is Nawaz Sharif, she said. “They used to say that Nawaz Sharif’s politics has come to an end. See how many people are here. Lahore belongs to Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Addressing at Ichhra where earlier in the day police arrested some PML-N activists and later released them, Maryam said that she would have staged a sit-in outside the police station if workers had not been released. She welcomed and praised the workers for their courage to stand with the party quaid. She urged people to come out and participate in the PDM rally on December 13. “Promise me, you will meet me at Minar-e-Pakistan. We will give a final push to the fake government. It’s time to send the bogus regime packing,” she said. About resignations from the assemblies, she said the party had not given any call but the legislators were sending resignations in a large number.

Former Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave the office. He stressed the need for giving respect to vote. “Nawaz Sharif is the prime minister of people’s hearts,” he said.

Saad said that the gates of prisons would soon be broken resulting in the release of the imprisoned opposition leaders. Sitting in the current assemblies was a useless exercise, he said. “Pakistan needs fresh polls and supremacy of the Constitution,” he said.