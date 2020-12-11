Share:

KARACHI - Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that reconstruction of Link Road would help ease traffic pressure on city roads.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of carpeted Link Road at Fisheries Gate No.02, Shallwani said 3,5000 square feet of the road had been carpeted.

“After the recent work, the road is 35 to 40-feet wide now,” the administrator said.

Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan, KPT and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that previously the road was in dilapidated condition, causing hardships to the commuters.

Shallwani hoped that now when the Link Road had been reconstructed, it would help ease traffic pressure.

He further said that city’s road infrastructure was being improved to facilitate the citizens.

The administrator said that special attention was being paid to the areas where the road infrastructure was not up to the mark. The KPT officials expressed their gratitude to the administrator for ensuring reconstruction of the Link Road.