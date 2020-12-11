Share:

SUKKUR - Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the man nominated in the murder case of ASI Bilal Wasan. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Khairpur Captain (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, three unidentified men had bee nominated in the First Information Report of the murder. The police earlier managed to arrest Faraz Rajput and Syed Saqlin Shah, while the third suspect Zahid Rajput was arrested on Wednesday night in a raid.

He further said Khairpur Police had also arrested some facilitators. He informed that the Inspector General of Police Sindh had also set up a joint investigation team, lead by Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Baloch to investigate the murder case. ASI Bilal Wasan’s body parts were recovered from a burnt vehicle a couple of days ago.

