LAHORE - Master Paints and Barry’s registered contrastive triumphs in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints outscored AOS by 12-7. Marcos Panelo emerged as hero of the day with superb seven goals while Farooq Amin Sufi contributed with a hat-trick of goals and Raja Jalal Arslan struck a brace. From AOS, Hugo Antonio cracked a quartet while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam hit one goal.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the beginning and cracked a quartet to earn a healthy 4-0 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker saw both the sides converting three goals each to make it 7-3. AOS played better polo in the third chukker and banged in a brace against one by Master Paints to take the tally to 8-5. Master Paints bounced back well in the fourth and last chukker by firing in fabulous four goals against two by AOS to win the encounter by 12-7.

The second match of the day saw Barry’s beating Monnoo Polo by 6-4. From Barry’s, the main scorer was Ernesto Oscar Trotz, who fired in four classic goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan converted a brace. From Monnoo Polo, Amirreza Behboudi slammed in all the four goals.

Barry’s opened their account with a field to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. The highly-charged second chukker saw both the teams converting two goals each but Barry’s, who were still enjoying 3-2 lead, dominated the match in the third chukker, where they thrashed two goals against one by Monnoo Polo to stretch their lead to 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, both the sides struck one goal each, thus Barry’s emerged as winners with 6-4.

Today (Friday), Barry’s will play against Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the first match of the day at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Remounts will face Newage at 2:30 pm.