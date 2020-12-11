Share:

ISLAMABAD - She released her latest hit Body, which she performed for the first time at the American Music Awards two days later. And recently, Megan Thee Stallion gave a nod to one of her biggest hits - Hot Girl Summer - in the caption for her latest set of sultry Instagram pictures. The 25 year old singer/rapper showcased her incredible figure in a luxe look with the cheeky caption: ‘Busy doing HOT GIRL S**T.’Megan donned a brown, cream, taupe and black sheer dress that perfectly hugged her curves.The brunette beauty tagged Brookelyn Styles as the designer.She carried a large cream colored quilted Chanel handbag, which went perfectly with her gold Chanel necklace.Megan rocked sleek tresses with smokey eye makeup and a cat eye winged look to round out her glamorous ensemble.She posed next to a textured wall as well as on outdoor stairs, with a selfie inside of her home.Her stunning snaps came on the same days as her campaign Put Yourself Out There in partnership with Tinder launched.