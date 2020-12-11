Share:

More than 50 members of the Sindh Assembly, belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have submitted their resignation to the party leadership.

According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, the Sindh Assembly lawmakers are visiting Bilawal House to submit their resignations. “Over 50 provincial lawmakers have submitted the resignations while remaining others are directed to submit it by Monday,” he said.

Prominent among those who have submitted their resignations are Imtiaz Shaikh, Taimur Talpur, Nida Khuhro and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to submit resignations with the party leaderships by December 31 was made during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting days back, headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by top political leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari via video link and Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, and others in attendance.