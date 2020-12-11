Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector General National Highways & Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, a walk was organized at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura under supervision of Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam here on Thursday. The purpose of the walk was to create awareness about fundamental human right and stress the need to help humanity in pandemic of Covid-19. Talking to participants of the walk, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it is our prime duty to help and serve humanity. Today is a day to make solemn pledge that we will continue to perform our role against any odd faced by the humanity. DIG further said that we are all Pakistani and every citizen of Pakistan belonging to any religion, area, group or strata of society has equal rights and independence. DIG Mehboob Aslam stressed that Motorway Police has always ensured equality in public dealing. Irrespective of color, creed, social status and religion.

, Motorway Police has always extended equal help to the people. The walk held in context of UN Human Rights Day was led by Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu. Staff of NHMP Training College, trainee officers, Christian community and people from other walk of life participated in the walk. The participants of the walk were carrying play cards with slogans relating to human rights. At the end of the walk, gift hampers were distributed Christian community.