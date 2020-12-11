Share:

MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed while 23 others were injured as Kunri-bound coach turned turtle near 10 Mile Mori on Thursday. Reports say that a coach, carrying wedding guests from Hyderabad to Kunri, turned turtle due to fast speed as a result of which Telo Kolhi was killed on the spot while 23 others sustained serious wounds. They were rushed to Taluka Hospital, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and rural health center, Mirwah Gorchani. However, later, six of the seriously injured passengers, Samina Kolhi, Kirshan Kolhi, Kanji, Partab, Jay Ram and Kelo were referred to LMUH Hyderabad due to their precarious condition.